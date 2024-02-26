Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $5,681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 27.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1,242.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:BSEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,721 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

