MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,912,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,386 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

