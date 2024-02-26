iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Increased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. 50,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,368. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

