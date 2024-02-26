Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.83. The stock had a trading volume of 167,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $379.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

