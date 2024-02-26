CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,299,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 31.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 149,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Price Performance
NASDAQ CSX opened at $38.55 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
