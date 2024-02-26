Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 592.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,995 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

