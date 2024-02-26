Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 126,173 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,173 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Finally, Swmg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

