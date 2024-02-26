The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Lottery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Lottery alerts:

Lottery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.