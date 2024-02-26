iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $180.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

