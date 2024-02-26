iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

