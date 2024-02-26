Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 809.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $521.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $523.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

