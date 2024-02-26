Morse Asset Management Inc Has $256,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.22 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

