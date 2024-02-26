First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0 %

FCNCA stock traded up $15.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,550.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,306. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,452.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,411.27. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,553.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

