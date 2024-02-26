First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0 %
FCNCA stock traded up $15.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,550.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,306. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,452.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,411.27. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,553.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
