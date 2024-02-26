Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 202 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $556.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.79 and a 200 day moving average of $517.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

