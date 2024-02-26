San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0303 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SJT opened at $5.19 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

