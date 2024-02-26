Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCGPA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCGPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Decmil Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, construction, and maintenance works for infrastructure, resources, energy, and construction sectors primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments: Construction and Engineering, and Accommodation. The company undertakes various projects in the infrastructure sector, which include road and bridge civil engineering, and railway network and airport projects.

