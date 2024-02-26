Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCGPA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCGPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Decmil Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Decmil Group Price Performance
Decmil Group Company Profile
Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, construction, and maintenance works for infrastructure, resources, energy, and construction sectors primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments: Construction and Engineering, and Accommodation. The company undertakes various projects in the infrastructure sector, which include road and bridge civil engineering, and railway network and airport projects.
