Mendel Money Management Makes New $216,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $256.01 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $257.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

