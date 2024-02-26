Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $55.07 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -250.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

