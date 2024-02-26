Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.2 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$16.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$896.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$17.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.46.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDT shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.31.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.