Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

DRVN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

