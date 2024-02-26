United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. United Bancshares has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.33.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United Bancshares

About United Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

