AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
AMMO Stock Performance
Shares of POWWP stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.
About AMMO
