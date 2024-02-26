AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of POWWP stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Get AMMO alerts:

About AMMO

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.