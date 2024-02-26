Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $10.00 at UBS Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. 220,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,094. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.19, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,351.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,080 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

