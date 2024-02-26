Piper Sandler Boosts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $117.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.78. 43,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

