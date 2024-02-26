Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $11.25

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NMRK traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.96. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newmark Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

