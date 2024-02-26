Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 0.6% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PAUG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,015 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.