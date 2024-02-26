Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $54.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 33.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

