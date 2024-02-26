iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after buying an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after acquiring an additional 945,255 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $510.57. The stock had a trading volume of 436,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,539. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $512.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.70. The firm has a market cap of $395.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

