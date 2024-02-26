MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 makes up approximately 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter worth about $4,644,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter valued at $2,014,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter worth $6,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,748. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.