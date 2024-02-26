Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 208,619 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 2.5% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 2.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8,078.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,097,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,678 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6,104,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,268 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,603,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $7,804,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $7,137,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS BJUL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $39.43. 13,010 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.