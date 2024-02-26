MMCAP International Inc. SPC Decreases Stock Position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,458 shares during the quarter. POET Technologies comprises approximately 0.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.76% of POET Technologies worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 112.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POET traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $1.40. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. POET Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

