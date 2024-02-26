Minot Capital LP Sells 249,413 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Minot Capital LP lessened its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249,413 shares during the quarter. Xperi accounts for about 0.5% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xperi by 51.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

