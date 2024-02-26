Milestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December accounts for 1.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 4.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

UDEC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,771 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $83.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

