Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 192,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

