Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 16,618 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. 21,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $590.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

