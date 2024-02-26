MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Electra Battery Materials makes up 0.1% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.82% of Electra Battery Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 216,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ELBM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,435. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

