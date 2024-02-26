Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes $450,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 15,388 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.