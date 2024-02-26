Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target to $2.59

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $2.59 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNTE. William Blair cut Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Shares of KNTE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 749,012 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 419,795 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 401,887 shares during the period.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

