Wedbush Raises SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $70.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 134,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,420. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

