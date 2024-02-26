4,952 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RCL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.95. 137,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

