MQS Management LLC Invests $484,000 in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.74. 4,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

