MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

GGG traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,450,183 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

