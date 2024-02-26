Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) is MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s 2nd Largest Position

MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 307,016 shares during the quarter. Ur-Energy accounts for about 11.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 9.87% of Ur-Energy worth $40,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 2,956,468 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,732,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 385,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 165,966 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 527,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 443,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,269. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 116,054 shares of company stock worth $183,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URG. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

