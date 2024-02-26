Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,833,920 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels accounts for approximately 5.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.52% of Energy Fuels worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 874,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 773,398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 671,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,093. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

