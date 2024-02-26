MQS Management LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,440. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.09. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

