Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 15,889 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,889 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Price Performance
DVN opened at $43.91 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.
Devon Energy Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
