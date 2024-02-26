MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Primerica Trading Down 0.1 %

Primerica stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.80. 12,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,903. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $254.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

