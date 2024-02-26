MQS Management LLC Has $496,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after purchasing an additional 844,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,304. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

