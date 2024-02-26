35,278 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 32.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

NYSE MXL opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

