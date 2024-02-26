MQS Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

